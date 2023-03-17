Teacher loses over RM100,000 in online SmartTag scam

KUANTAN: A teacher has become poorer by RM123,350.19 after being duped into buying a unit of the toll network automatic payment system or SmartTAG for RM80 via social media.

Pahang Police chief Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yusof said the 54-year-old victim claimed that the incident started after he clicked on the link provided by the suspect to make payment.

“The victim alleged that he entered his bank details in the link but the payment did not go through, prompting him to try again by providing details of another bank account.

“The victim claimed that as he still could not complete the payment, he checked his bank account and found that 16 withdrawals had been made without his knowledge,” he said in a statement today.

Ramli said the victim lodged a police report at the Maran district police headquarters on Tuesday (March 14).

He advised the public not to download any unauthorised or suspicious applications or links and to carry out checks at https://semakmule.rmp.gov.my before making any transactions to avoid being scammed. - Bernama