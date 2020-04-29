Teacher loses over RM200,000 in phone scam

KEPALA BATAS: A teacher lost RM205,000 to phone scam syndicate members who claimed that her personal information had been used for online gambling registration.

Seberang Perai Utara Police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the 39-year-old victim initially received a phone call from a woman who introduced herself as a police officer from the Kuantan Police headquarters in Pahang and later the call was connected to man who claimed to be a police inspector.

“The ‘inspector’ informed the victim that there was a warrant for her arrest and ordered her to open a new bank account.

“The suspect also ordered the woman to register his mobile phone number for the bank account to allegedly monitor and make it easier for him to transfer all the victim’s savings to the new account to avoid the money being frozen,“ he said in a statement, here today.

Noorzainy said the “police inspector” also told the victim that the case needed to be resolved immediately and threatened that she would be arrested if she did not do so.

“The victim then checked the balance in the newly opened bank account and found that the money had gone. When the ‘police inspector’ could not be contacted, the woman smelled a rat and lodged a police report,“ he added. - Bernama