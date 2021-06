ALOR SETAR: A female teacher lost over RM63,000 to a love scam syndicate after being duped by a man she got to know through Instagram in April.

Kedah Police Contingent Headquarters Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Elias Omar said the 43-year-old victim, who lives in Sik, got to know the suspect, who introduced himself as ‘Mohammed Zamzuree’ and who was supposedly from the United Kingdom.

“The victim, who is divorced, got to know the suspect through social media before communicating through the WhatsApp application from April until last month.

“Then, the suspect informed her that he had sent her several items, namely a handbag, a pair of shoes, a watch, a set of jewellery and a mobile phone,” he said in a statement today.

Elias said the victim was then contacted by an individual claiming to be a Customs officer from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), asking her to make pay the taxes and fines for the items to be released to her.

“The victim is believed to have made seven online money transfers totalling RM63,440 from her savings to a bank account given by the suspect,” he said.

Elias said the victim, upon realising she had been cheated after confiding in one of her family members, then lodged a police report in Kuala Nerang on May 31 and an investigation paper was opened under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

He advised the public not to be easily deceived by or believe the persuasions of unknown individuals to avoid becoming victims of the scam. — Bernama