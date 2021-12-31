Teacher loses RM216,000 in Macau scam

TELUK INTAN: A primary school teacher was conned of RM216,000 by a Macau scam syndicate.

Hilir Perak Police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said the 48-year-old victim claimed she was contacted by a man who was allegedly a representative of an insurance company on Nov 10, to investigate an accident insurance claim under her name.

He said the call was connected to the Pudu Police station for her to lodge an insurance cancellation report and later was transferred to a court representative who accused her of being involved in money laundering.

“The victim made a personal loan at two separate banks amounting to RM118,000 and RM59,000 respectively and all the money was transferred to her bank account earlier this month after being directed by the suspect to facilitate the monitoring by the court.

“On Dec 1, the victim revealed her own bank account information after being contacted by a man known as Mr Wong who claimed to be from the High Court,“ he said in a statement, here, today.

Ahmad Adnan said the victim only realised that she had been cheated after being informed by the bank that the money from the personal loan and her savings had been transferred in stages.

He said all the 13 transactions amounting to RM216,000 were made by the suspect through online banking.

“The victim lodged a police report at 12.30pm yesterday,” he added.

-Bernama