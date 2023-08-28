Teacher loses RM37,750 in fraudulent sale of cat

ALOR GAJAH: A teacher was cheated of RM37,750 after she responded to an advertisement on the sale of a Munchkin cat on Facebook recently.

Alor Gajah district police chief Supt Arshad Abu said the 39-year-old teacher in Alor Gajah paid a RM300 deposit into a bank account when she booked the cat, which was offered for sale at RM600 on Aug 23.

“She was then instructed by the scam syndicate to make several more payments in stages for licensing by the National Parks and Wildlife Department, overseas flight costs and cat import licence over a three-day period from Aug 24, all totalling RM37,750,“ he said in a statement here today.

The teacher made the payments as requested but lodged a report at the Alor Gajah police station yesterday on realising that she had been conned.

“Anyone who suspects to have been duped should quickly call the National Scam Response Centre at 997 so that immediate action can be taken to block the money transferred to the scam syndicate,” he added. - Bernama