KUANTAN: A nursery teacher and an online trader have lost a total of RM34,000 in two scam cases in Kuantan, according to the police.

Pahang Commercial Criminal Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said that in the first case, the 32-year-old female teacher lost RM10,300 after being tricked by a Macau Scam syndicate into believing that she had been involved in money laundering.

“She claimed to have received a phone call from a bank in Kuala Lumpur over arrears of a loan and was then referred to the Seri Kembangan Police Station and was directed to speak with one Sergeant Adam.

“Sergeant Adam asked her to pay RM10,300 to close the case, and she made five payments before realising that she had been duped and lodged a police report,” he told reporters here today.

In the other case, Mohd Wazir said, an online trader incurred losses of RM23,700 after being deceived by a non-existent money-lending company.

He said the 36-year-old woman intended to apply for a personal loan of RM30,000 offered by a loan agent of the company on Jan 27.

“She was asked to pay the processing fee and had made eight payments into a bank account provided by the suspect.

“However, the loan never materialised and she was unable to contact the suspect,” he said. — Bernama