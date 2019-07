KOTA BARU: A 39-year-old teacher was robbed at gunpoint while she was on her way to work at a school near Lati, Pasir Mas, yesterday morning.

Noraida Othman was driving on Jalan Kota Baru-Pasir Mas in Salor, when a man on a motorcycle pointed a gun at her and ordered her to stop her car before grabbing her handbag placed on the passenger’s seat and fled the scene.

The teacher claimed to have lost about RM300 and several important documents in the incident.

Kota Baru District Police Chief, ACP Abdul Rahim Daud confirmed the incident, saying that the police would carry out further investigation into the robbery that took place at 6.40am.

No arrest has been made so far, he added. - Bernama