KUANTAN: A teacher fell victim to a scam and had a huge part of her bank account balance transferred into another account without her consent in Lipis, yesterday.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department Supt chief Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the incident, which left her RM13,999 poorer, occurred after she shared her MyKad number with a telemarketeer who claimed to be a representative of a bank.

He said the victim was allegedly contacted by the suspect who informed her of her credit card application status at 10am yesterday.

The victim denied making such application, after which the suspect asked for the victim’s MyKad number, saying that he needed the number so that he could withdraw the request.

“However, a few minutes later, the victim received a bank transfer notification on her smartphone, stating that she had made two fund transfers to an unidentified account,“ he told reporters, here today.

Suspicious of the transaction, the victim immediately contacted the bank to block any other outgoing transactions and lodged a police report at the Lipis District Police Headquarters (IPD), near here.

Investigation is being conducted under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years and whipping and fine if convicted. - Bernama