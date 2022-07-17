Teacher who slammed student with chair, released on police bail

KUALA TERENGGANU: A Quran and Fardu Ain (KAFA) class teacher of a school in Marang here, who was ordered to be in remand for three days since last Friday for allegedly slamming a student to a chair resulting in the boy to fracture his leg, was released on police bail today.

Marang district police chief DSP Mohd Zain Mat Dris, when contacted, said the teacher was released after police recorded his statement following investigation under 325 of the Penal Code.

“The police have gathered all evidence and the investigation paper on the case will be submitted to the public prosecutor for further action,” he said.

The victim was allegedly slammed onto his chair by the Kafa teacher during a class session on July 6 after the teacher got angry with his behaviour in the classroom. — Bernama