Teachers returning to Sabah, Sarawak need not pay for quarantine and screening costs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry will fully bear the costs of Covid-19 screening for teachers, lecturers and their family members who are returning to Sabah and Sarawak for duty, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. (pix)

He said the costs of quarantine for this group of people who are returning to Sarawak would be fully borne by the state government.

“For teachers, lecturers and their families who are returning to Sabah, they need to undergo screening three days before their travel while those going back to Sarawak need to take the swab tests before departure or on arrival in Sarawak,” he told a press conference on the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) here today. -Bernama