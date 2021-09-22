Teachers who refuse vaccination to be assigned other duties

KUALA LUMPUR: The 2,100 teachers who refused or have yet to receive the Covid-19 vaccines will be assigned new duties or tasks depending on the current needs of their schools, Education Minister Datuk Radzi Jidin (pix) said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

While these particular teachers are not allowed to teach their students in the physical classrooms or face to face, he said it does not mean that they will get away not doing anything.

“The ministry will look at the best approach. For example, some schools may have fully vaccinated staff but some would have three people teaching the same subject,“ he said.

He was responding to a question by M. Karupaiya (PH-Padang Serai) who wanted to know what the ministry would do as the vaccinated teachers would need to bear extra workload due to the fact that teachers not vaccinated will not be able to teach when school reopens soon.

“This is a problem, so vaccinated teachers would need to work more,“ Karupaiya said.

To date, a total of 412,000 teachers, or 83% of the total number nationwide, have been fully vaccinated while 96.5% have received their first dose.

When RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) asked if action would be taken against teachers who refuse to be vaccinated, Radzi said teachers are civil servants so the ministry will adhere to instructions of the Public Service Department (JPA).