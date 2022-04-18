Teaching values through charitable deeds

Raising children is not an easy feat, especially today when they demand more comforts, toys, and computer games, which previous generations of parents could not afford.

Yet, some parents believe raising a child calls for more than giving them creature comforts or the best of everything, especially so to a single child.

Take Nanthini Theva, 45, for instance. Her five-year-old son, Harshaan Ganesh, is being groomed to give back to society even at his tender age.

Harshaan paints pictures for sale. The proceeds go towards topping up the cost of groceries that she and her husband purchase for the less fortunate as and when requested.

As Nanthini said: “We started our charitable work some time ago, but in March 2020, during the first movement control order in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the need increased as many lost their jobs and were in a difficult position.

“Since school had closed due to the pandemic, we decided to introduce our son to activities that expanded his creativity. Painting was just one of them. Others included colouring and stamping with potatoes, onions and ladies’ fingers.

“Then, as Harshaan showed more interest in painting, we struck on the idea of including him in our charitable work and suggested he paint some pictures which we could sell and use the proceeds to buy more groceries. He seemed to love the idea, and that’s how it all started,” she said.

Harshaan picked up his painting skills from his father, Ganesh Shanmugam, 46, who is an avid painter.

As Nanthini and Ganesh are both in the food and beverage business, buying groceries at lower than retail prices was not a problem.

Apart from being a co-founder of 51 Grocer, she is the group director of corporate communications for Pampas Group of Restaurants, which has five outlets under different names.

Ganesh is in the same business and runs the Pier 12 Seafood Tavern located at Old Malaya in Jalan Raja Chulan.

So far, the couple has sold five of Harshaan’s paintings and raised about RM100. But as Ganesh said, it’s not about how much money was raised, but about teaching their son valuable lessons.

“We thought it would be a good idea to teach Harshaan some life lessons. We always talked to him about how blessed he is to have so much, while many others his age had to go without.

“We explained the pandemic to him, how some breadwinners had lost their jobs, didn’t have money for necessities and were looking at a bleak future.

“Of course, we told him everything in the simplest terms so a child his age can understand, and we guess it worked,” said Ganesh.

Today, the couple still receive requests for groceries from B40 families. They had previously assisted flood victims in Taman Sri Muda in Shah Alam, Selangor and those who put up white flags for a time, beginning in June last year.

While not wanting to put a figure on how much they have spent on their charitable work, Nanthini said it was within their means.

In the couple’s process of aiding the less fortunate, Harshaan is also learning entrepreneurial skills and social responsibility. Being an only child, they wish to inculcate him with values such as caring, sharing and giving back to society.

She boils it all down to “purposeful parenting”. The way we parent our children impacts them and the personalities they turn into in the future,” said Nanthini.

And what does Harshaan think of all this?

“I like it”, was all he said, before scampering off to paint.