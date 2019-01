BUKIT MERTAJAM: The ashes of Moey Yun Peng, 20, whose sports utility vehicle (SUV) plunged into the sea from the Penang Bridge after a collision with another car early on Sunday, was today placed in the columbarium at the Berapit Chinese cemetery, here.

Moey’s remains had arrived at the burial ground at about 11.30am for the religious rites and was brought to the crematorium about 15 minutes later.

It was an atmosphere of deep grief at the crematorium as Moey’s remains were then placed in the incinerator, watched by his family members and friends who shed tears and called out his name.

The incineration took about two hours before his ashes were kept at the columbarium.

Earlier, about 200 of Moey’s family members and friends were at his family home in Taman Kempas, Butterworth for the religious rites and to pay him their last respects. — Bernama