Tears flow as extended family of Malay and Baba-Nyonya clan reunite after 40 years

JASIN: It was a reunion with a difference, bringing together 50 family members of Malay and Baba-Nyonya descent at a house in Kampung Air Merbau in Malacca.

Some of them have not seen each other for more than 40 years.

The extended family gathering on Sunday was held as a surprise for its 79-year-old matriarch, Bibi Bakar.

The petite woman was unsure whether to sit or stand as her eyes darted around the living room of her daughter Zaliha Latip’s house.

She broke into a smile when she was given an album containing photos of her Indonesian mother, Mauricia King Jung and her father, Koh Kim Juan.

As one relative after another streamed into her house, she burst into tears ... she was seeing the younger members of her family for the first time.

As the family members caught up on old times, they feasted on a scrumptious meal of sambal udang, curry chicken, vegetables and lontong.

The eldest from the Koh family, Elizabeth, recounted how their family got separated but stayed in touch with each other.

“My grandfather was a medicine man from China, while my grandmother was a medicine man’s daughter from Pulau Tual in Indonesia,” she said.

When they settled in Malacca during the 1940s, they brought four children along. They had four more daughters here.

“During the Japanese occupation, life was hard. The penghulu of our kampung, Bakar, offered to take care of the daughters and eventually, two of them were adopted by him and they became Rokiah and Bibi Bakar,” she said. Another daughter, Koh Ah Seng, married a Malay, and took the name “Mariam” while the remaining daughter was given to a Chinese family and her whereabouts remain unknown.

Although Rokiah and Bibi were adopted by Bakar, the Koh family remains close with them.

“We would come back from school, and we cousins would play childhood games like congkak and batu seremban,” Elizabeth said.

As the family members grew up, the cousins were separated.

Prior to Sunday’s reunion, they had not seen each other since the 1970s.

“Three years ago, we managed to locate our last living aunt, Bibi, in Jasin and decided to organise this reunion,” Elizabeth said.

“It doesn’t matter what race we are. We share the same blood, and blood is thicker than water.”