Tebrau shuttle service from JB Sentral to Woodlands resumes on June 19

JOHOR BAHRU: The Tebrau shuttle from Johor Bahru Sentral station (JB Sentral) to Woodlands station in Singapore will resume its service on June 19 after being suspended on March 24, 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and international border closure.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said tickets for trips from June 19 to July 18 would be sold on Monday from 3 am.

He said a total of 31 trips would be provided daily for JB Sentral-Woodlands-JB Sentral route, namely 18 trips for JB Sentral-Woodlands route and 13 trips for Woodlands-JB Sentral route.

About 7,000 passengers are expected to use the shuttle service daily and the maximum capacity for each trip is 320 passengers with a train frequency of 30 minutes, he added.

He said this to reporters after conducting a spot check on the construction site of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) project in Bukit Chagar here today.

Wee added that passengers will use their passports as official tickets for check-in at JB Sentral station and Woodlands station before boarding the Tebrau shuttle train.

He said the ticket price for JB Sentral to Woodlands route is RM5 per person while from Woodlands to JB Sentral is SGD5 (RM15.86) per person.

“Passengers can buy tickets using the KITS online system or at ticket counters and passengers are required to register and enter their passport number before purchasing a Tebrau shuttle ticket,“ he said. - Bernama