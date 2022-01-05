Technical glitch causes MRT train delays — Rapid Rail

KUALA LUMPUR: A technical glitch involving a train arriving at the Phileo Damansara MRT station had caused delays in the Kajang Line MRT service early today.

While apologising for the inconvenience, the operator of the train service, Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd, said they had activated an alternative service plan using a track between the Phileo Damansara station and the Semantan station.

“Users from Kwasa Sentral have to get off and take the intermediary train at the Phileo Damansara station to Semantan station and then continue their journey as usual.

“Users from Kajang, on the other hand, have to get off and take the intermediary train at the Semantan station to Phileo Damansara station,” it said in a statement here.

It said the situation had also caused the movement of trains to become slower and stop longer on the platform.

The statement said work to identify the problem is being done by the Rapid Rail technical team to ensure that users can continue their journey to work safely.

While the alternative service plan will continue to be activated until service returns to normal, users are also advised to follow the laters status of MRT service through the Rapid KL social media platforms. — Bernama