Technical studies at polytechnics, community colleges need to be enhanced

JELI: The Department of Polytechnics and Community College Education (JPPKK) is actively carrying out promotions to attract more Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) school leavers to register and study in technical fields offered by the department.

Its deputy director-general (Governance) Kamaludin Daud (pix) said the move was following a downward trend in the number of students registering at such institutions since last year and because of this the department also conducted skills demonstrations and exhibitions to show the potential of polytechnic and skills college.

“Statistics released by the Statistics Department last year showed that 72 per cent of SPM school leavers did not apply to any institutions of higher learning (IPT) or skills institutions.

“Following this, we decided to forge a cooperation with industry players to discuss what we can offer besides gathering inputs from the players about what the industry needs in fulfilling the job market,” he said.

He said this to reporters after attending the launch of Jeli Kelantan Polytechnic (PJK) Agro Food Security Hub here today which was also attended by the State Fisheries Department director Dr Erniyta Osman.

Kamarudin said the two programmes offered at PJK are Diploma in Agrotechnology and Diploma in Aquaculture, which can help improve food security in the country.

“Food security is important to the country because the people will have equal benefits in food sources,“ he added. - Bernama