ALOR STAR: Police apprehended a factory technician, believed to possess cannabis, during the ‘Op Selamat’ conducted in conjunction with the Chinese New Year holiday, in Baling, yesterday.

Traffic enforcement officer head of Kedah Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) ASP Meor Amir Meor Mohd Khalil said the 34-year-old technician was detained at the 46th kilometer of Kulim-Baling-Gerik Road at 2.30pm after he was found to be driving suspiciously.

“After being ordered to pull over, a search revealed two transparent plastic packets containing an estimated four grams of wads and dried leaves, believed to be cannabis, in suspect’s left trousers’ pocket.

“Checks on MCOPS system showed that suspect was previously held for carrying ketum leaves and tested positive for cannabis,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Meor Amir said police also picked up a 60-year-old army pensioner in the same operation at 3.45pm after finding that his Modenas Kriss motorcycle bore false registration number.

The motorcycle belonged to the man’s offspring who falsified the registration number to avoid dispossession upon failing to pay its instalments.

The technician and the pensioner, along with the pensioner’s motorcycle, were taken to Baling District Police Headquarters for further action.

Meor Amir added that police also issued 23 summonses for various offences during the operation. — Bernama