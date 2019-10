KUALA KANGSAR: A technician, S. Arivainthan, 27, and a taxi driver, V. Balamurugan, 37, were charged in the Sessions Court here today with supporting terrorist group, the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), also known as the Tamil Tigers, since 2014.

No plea was recorded from the men who nodded their understanding of the charges read out to them before judge Rohaida Ishak.

They were charged with providing support to the LTTE at an event held at the hall of the Kuala Kangsar Municipal Council (Sungai Siput Utara branch) on Dec 28, 2014 between 6.30pm and 11.45pm.

The charge under section 130J (1)(a) of the Penal Code carries a penalty of life imprisonment or 30 years’ imprisonment or a fine.

Apart from that, Balamurugan was charged with two other offences - possessing items with terrorism elements or which were related to the LTTE, contained in a mobile phone at the compound of the taxi station in Sungai Siput Utara on Oct 10 this year at about 9.40am; and with displaying the items at premises bearing the address, No.52 Taman Bukit Medan in Sungai Siput Utara at about 9.50am on Oct 10 this year.

This additional charges under sections 130JB(1)(a) and (b) of the Penal Code, both carry a maximum jail term of seven years or a fine.

Deputy public prosecutor Aliff Asraf Anuar Sharuddin appeared for the prosecution, while lawyers R. S. N Rayer represented Arivainthan, and Farhan Fadzil and Matthews Jude represented Balamurugan.

The lawyers urged the court to follow proper procedure and allow the defendants to be released on bail since the duo had been charged under the Penal Code, instead of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012, also known as Sosma, under which defendants are normally denied bail.

The court disallowed the application of the defence on grounds that the crimes concerned were security offences and fixed Nov 28 for the next mention of the case.

Rayer later told Bernama that he would submit an appeal against the bail ruling, to the High Court by tomorrow at the latest. — Bernama