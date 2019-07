KUANTAN: A technician’s wish to visit Rome, Italy was dashed after he was believed to have been deceived by the owner of the travel company he had known for the last two years.

Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Superintendent Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 40-year-old victim claimed he suffered a loss of RM28,510 which he paid to purchase three business class airline tickets for that purpose.

“The victim made the payment on June 26 because he trusted the suspect as he regularly used the company’s services for travel arrangements.

“However, this time, he was shocked when his wife tried to check the ticket booking on the airline’s website found no bookings had been made on their behalf,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Wazir added the victim tried to get an explanation from the suspect, who insisted that the bookings had been made despite failing to produce documents to support the claim.

The victim who felt cheated lodged a report at the Kuantan district police headquarters yesterday, and investigation is being conducted under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to 10 years, whipping and fine upon conviction. — Bernama