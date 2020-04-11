Technician finds seven grenades in Malacca

MALACCA: A technician found seven hand grenades while cleaning his land at Jalan Sidang Baba Sungai Udang here, yesterday.

Malacca Central district police chief, ACP Afzanizar Ahmad said the 49-year old man discovered the grenades inside a closed metal box at 6.30pm.

“While the landowner was cleaning the land area, he came upon a neatly closed metal box and opened it to see what it contained.

“The man found a plastic in the box containing seven objects resembling hand grenades,” he said in a statement here, today.

He said the landowner then went to a neighbour’s house near the area to confirm the objects he had found before contacting the Sungai Udang Police Station at about 7.20pm.

Upon receiving the report, a police team from the Malacca Police Contingent’s Bomb Disposal Unit inspected the scene and disposed one bomb which was found unsafe, while the other six, though active, were in safe condition.

Samples of the firearms were referred to the Chemistry Department for analysis. - Bernama