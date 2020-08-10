Technician fined RM1,000 for making obscene finger gesture at cop

KUALA LUMPUR: A technician was fined RM1,000, in default two months’ jail by the magistrate’s court here, today for making an obscene gesture at a police officer.

Magistrate Aina Azahra Arifin sentenced R. Vinotheran, 28, after the accused pleaded guilty to making the middle finger gesture at Sub Insp Sukdev Singh Karnail Singh at Jalan Tunku Abdul Halim in front of Istana Negara, here at 5pm on July 3.

He was charged under Section 509 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of five years or a fine or both.

Deputy public prosecutor Illya Syaheedah Mohd Razif prosecuted while lawyer P. Suthes represented Vinotheran.

In the same court, a cook Kevin Chin Ming Wei, 47, was sentenced to one month in jail and fined RM10,000, in default four months’ jail, after pleading guilty to stealing wagyu beef worth RM10,700 from a restaurant in a hotel here, at 8 am on July 16.

The accused was charged with committing the offence under Section 381 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of seven years and a fine. - Bernama