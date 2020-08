JOHOR BARU: The High Court here today acquitted and discharged a technician of a printing company who was convicted for possession of seven doctor’s stamps belonging to a hospital three years ago.

Judicial Commissioner Dr Shahnaz Sulaiman made the ruling after allowing an appeal by Shahrizal Shukor, 38, against his conviction and five years’ jail imposed on him by the Sessions Court on Feb 18 last year.

In the judgment, she said the decision was made after finding that two of the four elements on the charge for possession of the doctors’ stamps against Shahrizal were not met.

She said there was also no justification by the Sessions Court judge when convicting the accused of the offence.

Shahrizal was charged with possession of seven doctor’s stamps, said to be from a hospital, and 70 copies of original sick leave certificates, with intent to commit a forgery at Block 18, Jalan Desa Kempas 1, Taman Desa here at 2.30 am on May 5, 2017.

He was charged under Section 472 of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine, upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Suriani Ujang, while lawyers Abd Rahim Ali and Jihad Syahida Nadia Zakaria represented Shahrizal. — Bernama