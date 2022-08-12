Technician jailed six months for criminal intimidation

KUALA TERENGGANU: A technician was sentenced to six months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today for criminal intimidation by threatening to expose nude photos of his ex-girlfriend.

Magistrate Noor Mazrinie Mahmood meted out the sentence on Wan Azuan W Ismail (repeat: W Ismail), 29, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with committing the offence on the 22-year-old woman through a phone call made at 7.48 am last Jan 24 in Kuala Ibai near here.

Wan Azuan was ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest, which was last Oct 15.

The charge, framed under Section 507 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to two years, if found guilty.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Khairi Mohamed Noor prosecuted, while Wan Azuan was unrepresented. - Bernama