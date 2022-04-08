Technician loses RM222,473 in love scam

SEREMBAN: A factory technician lost a total of RM222,473 in a love scam after falling for a woman he had known only on Facebook.

Negeri Sembilan Commercial Crime Investigation Department Supt Aibee Ab Ghani said the 45-year-old man claimed to have been contacted by the woman through Facebook Messanger, introducing herself as Mei Ling, a doctor from Yemen, in January.

He said after knowing her for a month, the woman told the victim that she would be sending a parcel containing cash of one million in United States dollar (RM4.2 million) and asked the man to help settle the payment for the delivery.

“On Feb 18, the victim deposited RM25,137 into a local bank account here before depositing another RM60,650 to the same account on March 10 at a bank in Nilai.

“Four days later, the victim deposited RM60,000 into another local bank account under the name ‘Sellyhia’. The two transactions were meant for payments to release the parcel stuck in customs at the airport in Cambodia,” he said in a statement here.

Aibee said the victim deposited another RM76,686 into the first bank account on March 28 after being informed that the name on the parcel had to be changed to his name and payment must be made for that.

He said the victim admitted that there was an enquiry by the bank about the transactions, but the woman had already ‘taught’ him to say that it was for loan payments to avoid suspicion.

Aibee said the man was again asked to deposit RM41,000 to the woman’s account on March 31 but did not do so as he had no more money and started to feel cheated.

The man lodged a police report two days ago and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, he added. - Bernama