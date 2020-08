KUALA TERENGGANU: A technician was sentenced to a total of 32 years’ jail and 20 strokes of the cane by the sessions court here today on two counts of raping his biological daughter last year.

Judge Nooriah Osman sentenced the 42-year-old man, who pleaded guilty to both charges, to 16 years’ jail and 10 strokes of the cane on each count, to be served consecutively from the date of arrest, which was Sept 12 last year.

He was charged with raping the girl, who was then 12 years-old, at their house between July and August last year.

Deputy public prosecutor Zulfazliah Mahmud prosecuted, while lawyer Hayat Muhamad represented the accused. - Bernama