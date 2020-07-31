Technology application to help rangers protect natural resources

KUALA LUMPUR: To help rangers carry out monitoring and enforcement of the country’s natural resources, the application of technologies such as geospatial will be introduced in line with current needs.

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah (pix) said to support the effort, the government would provide training to rangers to improve their understanding and skills in using the technology application.

“In the new era, the use of technology plays an important role in improving efficiency and effectiveness and at the same time emphasis will also be given towards strengthening ranger integrity to curb misconduct and abuse of power,“ he said in a statement in conjunction with World Ranger Day here, today.

The World Ranger Day celebration is an annual event celebrated on July 31 every year to commemorate rangers who have been killed or injured while on duty and acknowledge their sacrifices in protecting the country’s natural resources.

Shamsul Anuar said rangers are the frontliners who are willing to face various risks including accidents, injuries and deaths in caring for and safeguarding natural resources from encroachment, illegal logging and wildlife hunting.

Rangers are also key in ensuring protected areas are well-managed and act as agents to increase public awareness and instil love for natural resources.

“While we are facing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, our rangers remain committed to carry out the tasks entrusted to them, including the involvement of rangers from the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) and the Forestry Department Peninsular Malaysia (JPSM) in Khazanah Integrated Operations and firefighting operations in the Kuala Langat Selatan Permanent Forest Reserve during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“The integrated operation has achieved great success in tackling illegal poaching of wildlife and this year alone, it has managed to catch 82 offenders involving 36 arrest cases and a total of 460 traps have been destroyed,“ he said.

He said realising the role of rangers in protecting and conserving biodiversity was increasingly challenging as the ministry through Perhilitan had also increased the strength of ranger personnel through the contractual appointment of 100 non-pensionable Malaysian Army Veterans (VAT) and 50 Orang Asli under Biodiversity Protection and Patrolling Programme (BP3).

“I would like to express my deepest appreciation and gratitude to the rangers across the country and their family members for their sacrifice and support. I call on all parties to appreciate the services of the rangers because they are heroes who must be honoured and recognised,“ he said. — Bernama