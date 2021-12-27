Tedious process and red tape may delay disbursement of cash aid

PETALING JAYA: Desperate as they are, victims of the recent floods may have to wait a while longer to get the RM1,000 promised by the federal government as well as the RM10,000 from the Selangor government.

Going by the experience of residents in Kampung Padang Jawa, it could be several days more, if not weeks, before they receive the money.

According to secretary to the penghulu of Kampung Padang Jawa, Abd Rahim Raja, recipients are required to fill out a form that can be obtained from their village chief or local councillor.

Each application must be accompanied by a photograph of the affected home as proof of flood impact.

The village chief or local councillor will then be required to lodge a police report on behalf of each resident.

Initially, the recipients were told to be at the police station to lodge the report but the large crowd turned chaotic. Subsequently, the task of lodging the police report was delegated to the local councillors or village chiefs.

Once a police report has been lodged, a copy of it and the completed application form needs to be submitted to the local district office.

It has been more than a week since the floods, yet no one in Kampung Padang Jawa has received any money. It is understood that the situation is no different in other parts of the country.

Abd Rahim said only about 1,500 applications have been received from the residents. More than 11,000 people live in Kampung Padang Jawa.

“We have not heard from the authorities about the status of our applications,” he added.

Earlier, Klang MP Charles Santiago said a form had to be filled out for each of the three types of aid from the state and federal governments.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari had earlier announced that residents in Selangor who have lost a loved one in the floods will be given a one-off payment of RM10,000, while the federal government is offering every household a RM1,000 one-off payment to help them through the recovery period.

A separate aid package has also been offered by the federal government for businesses affected by the floods.

However, Santiago said the aid is grossly inadequate.

“Some of my constituents have told me that they have incurred damage of up to RM50,000.”

He pointed out that most of them were from the low income group and many have had their salaries reduced or even lost their jobs because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Now, most of them have also lost their homes and some have lost loved ones. It will take time for each of them to rebuild what they have lost,” he added.

National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) director-general Datuk Aminuddin Hassim said those who have moved to flood relief centres would have been registered for the cash aid.

However, he said those who chose not to move to relief centres would have to go through the district office.

“I’m not sure what forms will be used but we have asked the district officers to make things easier for the victims.”

He recently said that to help the victims obtain the aid earlier, Nadma and the Finance Ministry had decided that the registration records from the relief centres would be good enough to serve as proof that they had been affected by the floods, thus qualifying them for the aid.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department announced that there were already early signs of the annual monsoon season.

It expects continuous rainfall from today in the western part of Sarawak as well as eastern Sabah.

Aminuddin appealed to responders to be more prepared for the next deluge.

The slow response to the Dec 18 floods in Selangor has raised the ire of victims and netizens. Nadma as well as the Fire and Rescue Department have been heavily criticised for failing to reach victims on time.

Social media was rife with videos showing people waiting on their rooftops for help to arrive. Some ended up waiting for two to three days.

Many were ferried to safety by individuals and non-governmental organisations that arrived in four-wheel-drive vehicles and boats to help in the evacuation process.

A total of nine states were hit in the floods, with Selangor, Pahang and Sarawak the most badly hit.