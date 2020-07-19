Teen allegedly threw new born baby out of window

IPOH: A baby boy with his umbilical cord still intact, was found alive and covered in blood on the roof at the rear portion of a house in Taman Seri Dermawan, Bercham, here, yesterday.

Ipoh district police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said the police were informed of the incident at 12.35pm by a member of the public.

He said the baby was believed to have been thrown by a 16-year-old teenage girl from her bedroom’s window, located on the second floor, from a height of about nine metres.

“A witness, who is also the suspect’s neighbour heard a loud thud at the back of his house and found the baby,“ he said when contacted here, yesterday.

He said blood stains were found on the window grill and bed sheet in the girl’s bedroom.

The baby, who sustained head injuries, is in critical condition and is currently being treated at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here.

“The suspect has been brought to the same hospital for treatment, and further statement has not been recorded from the teenager as she was still weak due to bleeding from giving birth,“ he added. - Bernama