Teen alleges drugged, raped by two men

KUALA LUMPUR: Two men were arrested on Saturday after they allegedly drugged a 19-year-old girl they met at a pub and raped her at a hotel here days earlier.

Kuala Lumpur police deputy CID chief ACP Kamaruzaman Elias yesterday said the suspects who are aged 31 and 38 were held after they surrendered at the Putra Height police station in Subang Jaya at 6pm.

He said a thorough investigation into the case is being conducted.

The victim and her friends had gone to a nightclub at 9pm on Tuesday where she had met two men unknown to her.

The victim claimed that she became drunk after her drink was spiked with drugs.

Later, the victim and her friend were taken to a hotel in the city by two men where the sexual assault took place.

Police said the victim had only come to know she was raped after being informed by her friend who accompanied her.

The victim’s friend was spared the assault by the men.

The victim lodged a police report on Thursday night.

Photos of the alleged rapists were shared in cyberspace by a social media user who urged the public to look out for the men who purportedly drugged and raped a teenager.