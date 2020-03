JOHOR BARU: A 17-year-old teenager was among 124 individuals who tested positive for drugs in raids carried out at 13 entertainment centres across the state which began at midnight on March 6.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said during a special operation called ‘Ops Club Rats 3.0’, the raids that ended 12 noon involved several areas in the city and several other districts including Batu Pahat, Muar and Mersing.

“During the operation, the police conducted inspections on 572 individuals detained at the entertainment premises.

“Police arrested 194 people aged between 17 and 48, of whom 18 were foreign nationals,“ he said in a statement here last night.

Of those arrested, six individuals were arrested for drug possession offences under Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 while 14 were arrested under Section 11 (2) of the Johor State Enactment, said Ayob.

In addition, a total of 45 individuals were arrested under Section 6 (3) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and five others were arrested under section 15(1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he added.

“The police have also issued summonses to entertainment centres for operating beyond the operation hours and not having entertainment business licences,“ he added.

Ayob said the operation was aimed at curbing drug trafficking and to ensure entertainment centres were free from drug-abuse activities.

“We also want to make sure that the entertainment centres comply with the requirements and for those who violate these terms, they will face the possibility of their businesses being shut down,“ he said.

Ayob said there are individuals who are known as ‘doctors’ who act as drug suppliers, adding that syabu and meth seem to be the drug of choice. — Bernama