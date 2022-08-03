Teen arrested for allegedly smuggling 25 illegal immigrants

KUALA LUMPUR: A 17-year-old boy was arrested after he was suspected of smuggling in 25 illegal immigrants using a Toyota Vellfire multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in Jalan Selinsing, here, yesterday.

Sentul district police chief, ACP Beh Eng Lai said the vehicle was spotted being driven in a suspicious manner by a police team around Jalan Manjoi 3, Taman Sri Kuching, here, at 12.05 pm.

“The teen refused to stop when police ordered him to do so and the MPV skidded and crashed into three cars and a motorcycle ridden by a policeman, before fleeing.

“The group of foreigners comprising 19 men and six women, aged between 15 and 39, without identification documents were found in the vehicle,“ he said in a statement today.

Beh said the investigation found that the teenager and a friend, who also fled the scene, were ferrying the illegal immigrants for a payment of RM6,000 each from Rantau Panjang, Kelantan to Kuala Lumpur at 3 am on Tuesday (Aug 2).

He said a check found that the teenager involved had not attended school and had no driving licence while the vehicle had a false registration number.

Beh said all of them were being remanded from today to assist in the investigation. - Bernama