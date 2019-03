JOHOR BARU: Three teenage boys have been arrested in two separate locations, yesterday, on suspicion of having threatened and assaulted another teenager for refusing an offer to join a secret society.

Kulai district police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow said the police acting on a tip-off, arrested all three suspected members of the triad, aged between 16 and 18 years, around Indahpura, Kulai and Taman Tun Aminah, near Skudai at about 12.15pm.

On March 22, the 17-year-old victim was approached by six cars while waiting for his friend at Jalan Sutera Tanjung 8/3, Taman Ungku Tun Aminah, Skudai.

“According to the victim, in the 3.50am incident, he was pulled into a car by seven youths he had known during school. They threatened him with a knife and covered his eyes with a piece of cloth.

“The victim was later abandoned at an oil palm area near Senai after being assaulted and with severe injuries on the head and body and broken fingers on the left and right hands for rejecting the offer to join gang 265 and 21,” he said in a statement, here today.

Tok said the three suspects had been remanded for three days from yesterday to March 27.

Meanwhile, in police arrested six foreign nationals and a local resident in an Ops Noda raid at a house in Taman Senai Jaya yesterday, he said.

He said in the 4pm raid, all seven of them, aged between 22 and 48 years, comprising a local man, three Nepalese men, a Bangladeshi man and two Indonesian women, believed to be sex workers, were arrested at the house.

“In the raid, we also seized 51 condom packets believed to be used for sex services, two sheets of business transaction records and employee records as well as RM215 cash,” he said.

Tok said all the detainees have been remanded for a week from today until April 1. — Bernama