Teen charged with murdering brother

KULIM: A 17-year-old teenager was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with killing his biological brother at their home near here last week.

The underage accused merely nodded after the charge was read out in Tamil before Magistrate Sri Pracha Nanthini Balabeda and no plea was recorded.

According to the charge, the teenager allegedly killed his 21-year-old brother by stabbing him right through the heart at their house at about 10.10 am on Aug 7.

The court set case mention for Sept 26 pending the autopsy report and submission of relevant documents.

In a related development, the same court fined the 26-year-old brother of the victim and accused RM1,500 after he pleaded guilty to lodging a written false report, claiming the victim had died after falling in a goat pen.

The offence was committed at the Kulim Police Station at about 12.31 pm on Aug 7.

He was charged under Section 182 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by six months imprisonment or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both, upon conviction.

PDRM prosecuting officer Inspector Mohammad Syafiq Safiei appeared for the prosecution, while both the accused were represented by counsel from the National Legal Aid Foundation, K. Kiren Ram.-Bernama