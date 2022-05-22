Teen charged with murdering newborn: Court sets June 19 for mention

CHUKAI: The Kemaman Magistrate’s Court today set June 19 for mention of a case involving a teenager charged with murdering her newborn son.

Magistrate Tengku Eliana Tuan Kamaruzaman set the date following a request by the prosecution, represented by deputy public prosecutor Nur Azhani Azman for a new mention date pending the chemist and psychiatric reports.

The girl was first charged with the offence on Feb 15 this year.

She was alleged to have committed the offence at a house in Seri Bandi between 7 am and 9 am on Feb 8 this year.

She was also not allowed bail and then filed for a revision of the court’s order, but the application was dismissed by the High Court on March 8 and she remained in detention.

The High Court, however, had allowed part of the girl’s revision application by ordering for her to be referred for psychiatric evaluation.

She was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty if convicted.

However, offenders under the age of 18 cannot be sentenced to death under Section 97(2) of the Child Act 2001 and may be commuted to imprisonment for a period as determined by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan, or Yang Dipertua Negeri, depending on where the offence occurred.

The girl then appealed for bail at the Court of Appeal, which allowed her application on May 13.

A three-member panel comprising Justices Datuk Yaacob Md Sam, Datuk Wira Ahmad Nasfy Yasin and Datuk Hashim Hamzah, allowed the girl bail of RM20,000 with one surety with a local bailor. - Bernama