Teen drowns, friend missing in tragic outing at Pantai Batu Layar

JOHOR BAHRU: A teenage boy drowned, while his friend is still missing after they went swimming at Batu Layar Beach, Kota Tinggi, yesterday.

Kota Tinggi District Police Chief Supt Hussin Zamora said his department received a call about the incident from the public at 1.25 pm.

He said initial information revealed that the two victims had gone to the beach with four other friends from Kluang and their respective parents were aware of the outing.

“Civilians who were at the scene of the incident helped save the first victim, a 17-year-old boy, but it was later confirmed that he had died.

“The victim’s body has been taken to Kota Tinggi Hospital for an autopsy,“ he said in a statement last night.

Meanwhile, Hussin said the search and rescue (SAR) operation for the missing 16-year-old boy was temporarily halted at 7.30 pm due to failing light and rough waves.

“The operation will resume at 8 am tomorrow,“ he said and added that the SAR operation was also assisted by the Fire and Rescue Department, the Civil Defence Force and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency. - Bernama