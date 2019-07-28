Teen drowns, two friends rescued in outing to waterfalls in Johor

JOHOR BARU: A fun outing with friends after a gratifying durian feast at his grandfather’s orchard turned fatal for a teen who drowned at the Taka Melor waterfalls in Labis, near Segamat today

Two of his friends who were struggling to keep afloat were saved by the public, believed to be picnickers in the area.

Labis Fire and Rescue Station operation commander Mohd Appandi Khalid, said the victim was identified as Mohd Danial Mohd Yuslizan, 16, from Bukit Siput, Segamat.

He said that an eight–member rescue team was rushed to the scene after receiving the distress a call at 5.31pm.

However, the firefighters, upon arriving at the scene, found that the victim’s body had been handed over to police and health officials to confirm his (Mohammad Danial) death, said Mohd Appandi in a statement tonight.

He added that Mohammad Danial was believed to have gone with five of his friends aged between 16 and 17, on their motorcycles to enjoy the durians at his grandfather’s orchard in Kampung Tenang before deciding to go for a dip at the waterfall about two kilometres away.

“Initially, it was reported that three of the teenagers drowned when in fact, the other two had been rescued by those present at the site,” he said, adding that Mohammad Danial’s remains had been taken to the Segamat Hospital for post mortem. — Bernama