Teen drowns while bathing in disused mining pool

BATU PAHAT: A 17-year-old boy drowned while bathing with eight friends in a pool, believed to be a disused mining site, in Jalan Kangkar Senangar, Parit Sulong here today.

Yong Peng Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Ibnul Kasim Ahmad Abdul Hamid said the victim was identified as Muhammad Naim Azman.

He said the fire department received a call on the incident at 11.23am, and immediately despatched four personnel in a fire engine to the scene.

The team recovered the body and handed it over to the police, he said. — Bernama