KUALA NERUS: A Form Two student is feared drowned while he was swimming with four friends at Sungai Kampung Tuan Chik river, Bukit Tunggal, here.

Terengganu Fire and Rescue Station Chief Rozizah Abni Hajar said Danial Danish Mohd Jasmin, 14, was reported to have been swept away by the currents at about 2.45pm.

He said the victim could have drowned about five metres off the river bank while he was swimming with the group when he was swept away by the currents.

He had tried to swim ashore but upon seeing him struggle, his friends quickly sought the help of passers-by in the area.

A search-and-rescue operations is being carried out by the Water Rescue Unit (PPDA). — Bernama