Teen girl reported missing in Sepang found safe, three arrested

SEPANG: A teenage girl who was reported missing here last Sunday, was found safe at a condominium in Section 13 Shah Alam, yesterday.

The 13-year-old victim was found at the location with a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old girl by policemen at about 9 pm.

Sepang district police chief Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said following that the two individuals were detained to assist in the investigation into the case.

He said interrogation of the individuals led to the arrest of another man, aged 21, around Shah Alam at 9.30 pm the same day.

“We also seized three mobile phones, two shirts and trousers, two helmets and a Yamaha 15 motorcycle from the suspects,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Kamarul said a preliminary investigation found both male suspects admitted to riding the motorcycle together to meet the victim.

“Then, the victim and one of the suspects took an e-hailing ride, while another suspect rode the motorcycle back to Shah Alam,” he said.

Wan Kamarul said the case was being investigated under Section 361 of the Penal Code.

In the incident, the victim was reported missing by her brother at 2.30 am.

Based on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage, it was found that the girl had left the house and met a man who then took her out of the area. - Bernama