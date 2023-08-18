Teen health on decline: Survey

PETALING JAYA: The 2022 National Health and Morbidity Survey has shown a decrease in the general health and lifestyle practices of adolescents in the country.

The survey revealed that one in three children aged 13 to 17 was overweight or obese, four in five were physically inactive, two in three led sedentary lifestyles, one in three consumed soft drinks daily, one in 10 ate fast food at least three days a week and four in five did not eat enough fruits and vegetables.

“This is evidence that in the current year, we are experiencing a prevalence of sedentary lifestyles and an increase in unhealthy habits, especially among adolescents,” doctor and fitness enthusiast Dr Shalini Devi Ramachandran told theSun.

As someone who is both a Type 2 diabetic and has struggled with childhood obesity, Shalini said it is clear that the way people live their lives has a significant impact on their health.

Unfortunately, the importance of adopting a healthier lifestyle has not been emphasised enough at home, leading to a high number of overweight adolescents.

“The easy accessibility to food through home delivery contributes to this issue. There are potential consequences of being overweight during adolescence, particularly between the ages of 13 and 19, which is a critical time for growth.

“If adolescents adopt a healthy lifestyle, they will improve their future health. However, failing to do so can result in various health complications in the long term.”

A mother of two children aged nine and 15, Shi Qing Wong, who is working as an accountant in a private company said: “We spend most of our time at work, so I can’t prepare proper food for my family due to fatigue. I try my best to prepare homecooked food but my children end up buying it.

“Since children spend considerable time at school, it will be beneficial if the school management (ensures healthy food is served) in their canteens.

“Even parents who are concerned about their children’s health will appreciate such efforts by the schools and we as parents would not mind paying extra for their efforts.”

Shalini said obesity can often lead to Type 2 diabetes, liver and kidney diseases, high cholesterol and the risk of heart disease later in life.

The risk of being obese among females is higher and they may experience hormonal imbalances.

This would lead to issues with their menstrual cycle, growth of facial hair and infertility.

Obesity is also commonly associated with polycystic ovarian syndrome.

The Health Ministry has introduced the Malaysian “healthy plate” initiative, which provides a balanced diet by dividing the plate into three parts – a quarter plate each for protein and carbohydrates, and a half plate for vegetables and fruits.

Shalini emphasised that parents should play a crucial role in promoting their children’s health by providing nutritious meals and teaching them about proper nutrition, exercise and calorie management.

Children and teenagers should also be enrolled in fitness classes to foster a commitment to physical fitness from young.

“It is essential to educate children about the importance of consuming the right foods to stay healthy, and parents can start this education from an early age.”