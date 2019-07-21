Teen killed after being run over by fellow motorcyclists, car

HULU SELANGOR: An 18-year-old boy died after the motorbike he was riding crashed into the rear of a lorry before being subsequently being run over by two motorcyclists and a car at Km430.4 of the North-South Highway near Bukit Beruntung here this morning.

Hulu Selangor acting police chief DSP Azman Ab Rahman said the deceased, identified as Mohammad Fakrurraziq Eddy Izzudin, 18, died on the spot in the 2.30am incident.

“Overall the accident involved five vehicles. The accident wouldn’t have happened if the deceased and his two other motorcyclists friends did not race with each other. The trio were racing with each other from Sungai Buaya to Bukit Beruntung. The deceased hit a lorry from behind during the race and fell onto the road,“ he said today.

Azman said that Mohammad Fakrurraziq’s friends, aged 18 and 19, were riding a Yamaha 125Z and Yamaha Lagenda respectively and that a Nissan Sentra trailing behind also hit the victim and his two friends, who sustained injuries.

The victim’s body was sent to Kuala Kubu Baru Hospital. The two friends were also sent to the same hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.