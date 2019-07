TAIPING: A pair of teenage lovers have been remanded for six days from today to facilitate investigations into the murder of a Form Four student of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan King Edward 7, last Friday.

The remand order was issued by Senior Assistant Registrar of the magistrate’s court, Nurul Hidayah Ismail for investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The 14-year-old female suspect, who is also the victim’s sister, and her 15-year-old boyfriend, arrived in court in lock-up attires at 8.30am from the Taiping district police headquarters here.

Yesterday, the 16-year-old student’s body was found dumped in the backyard of an empty house, near his house at Taman Glenview, Kamunting, at about 12.18pm.

Both suspects were detained at around 4.25pm yesterday at their homes and have admitted to killing the victim.

It is understood that the victim was killed after he got into a fight with his sister’s boyfriend who had wanted to retrieve his handphone which he had left at the girl’s house.

The victim who had answered a call on the phone had asked his sister’s boyfriend to come to the house to collect the phone before it was believed a fight ensued that ended with the murder. — Bernama