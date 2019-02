LABUAN: A teenager died after the motorcycle he was riding skidded and crashed into a lamppost by the roadside at Jalan Pohon Batu, Kg Lajau Tuesday night.

Labuan police chief Supt Muhamad Farid Ahmad said Mohd Haffiqri Hasdi, 18, was thrown off his motorcycle during the 11.40pm incident and died on the spot due to head injuries.

Police believe the deceased was travelling from the city centre to Pohon Batu when he lost control of his Honda EX5.

He was found lying in a pool of blood on the the road by a passerby, who immediately alerted the police.

The case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the police on 087-506222 to facilitate investigations. — Bernama