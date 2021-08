KUALA LUMPUR: A teenage boy allegedly abused by his father turned to the social media for help on Monday following a domestic squabble at an apartment in Taman Melati Utama here.

The 14-year-old boy had alleged in Twitter that he and his mother were assaulted by his father and pleaded to netizens for help.

The victim allegedly underwent another round of beatings when his father found out about his tweets.

Wangsa Maju police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah today said the case occurred at about 11.30am on Monday when a 44-year-old man accused his wife of stealing money from him.

He said the woman, also aged 44, chose to keep silent as she did not want to aggravate the tense situation.

Ashari said the commotion escalated and the man started assaulting his wife, prompting their teenage son to intervene in an attempt to end the attack.

However, he said a struggle ensued and the teenager was also allegedly beaten up when he tried to break up the fight.

Ashari said neighbours of the couple intervened and managed to calm the situation.

He said soon after the attack was over, the teenager posted details of the assault on Twitter which was widely shared in the social media.

Ashari said at about 1.15pm when the teenager’s father came across the Twitter postings, he attacked his son again.

He said police then went to the apartment and took the teenager and his mother to the Wangsa Maju police station where they lodged a police report.

“We arrested the boy’s father and a remand order will be sought to keep him in our custody for further investigations. The case is being investigated as causing hurt under Section 324 of the Penal Code.” Ashari said.

In his Twitter postings, the teenager had alleged that he was kicked in the ribcage by his father whom he accused of being “temperamental and abusive”.

“This is domestic violence. Please help me. I am 14-years-old. Me and my siblings are so stressed. I tried to stop him but was also beaten up. I can feel swellings on my head. I am not lying, please trust me, I swear by Allah. Call the cops and detain my dad. My mother was slapped and kicked.” read the Twitter postings.

The teenager had also tagged the postings to celebrity preacher and philanthropist Ebit Lew and Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.