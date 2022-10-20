Teen sister throws knife, killing brother

JOHOR BAHRU: A 16-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a knife believed to have been thrown by his 18-year-old sister due to a fight in an incident in Ulu Pulai, Ulu Choh, near Iskandar Puteri, yeterday.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP Rahmat Ariffin said police received a report about the incident at 2.15pm.

According to their mother, the victim and his sister were fighting over a seat in the car on their way home from school.

“The victim’s sister admitted to having thrown a knife at the victim after being teased as they entered the house,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

The boy was confirmed dead at 2.30 pm and a post-mortem examination would be conducted at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital, here, tomorrow, he said.

He said the victim’s sister had been detained and the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. - Bernama