Teen stabs brother over motorcycle squabble (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: A squabble over a motorcycle infuriated a teenager to the extent that he stabbed and injured his older brother with a pocket knife at an apartment in Taman Putra Damai, Kelana Jaya here, yesterday

The 15-year-old also stabbed his brother’s friend when he intervened to break up the fight between the siblings.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said in the Sunday afternoon incident, the altercation was triggered after the teenager’s 24-year-old brother had scolded the boy for riding a motorcycle without his sister’s knowledge.

He said the angry teenager then attacked his brother and stabbed him in the chest and abdomen with a knife.

Fakhrudin said the victim’s friend aged 19 stepped in to stop the fight but he too was attacked and stabbed in the back.

He said police who were alerted to the incident rushed over and found the suspect who is a school dropout seated on a chair next to the injured victims.

“The victims were sent to the University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) where they were warded for the injuries and are reported to be in stable condition. We arrested the teenager and seized a four-inch long pocket knife from him. He has been remanded for investigations,“ Fakhrudin said.

He said the suspect who is being investigated for causing grevious hurt under Section 326 of the Penal Code has a past criminal record for theft.