Teenage boy drowns while taking bath with friends in Ulu Kinta

IPOH: A teenage boy is believed to have drowned while taking a bath with three of his friends in a river at Kampung Orang Asli, Sungai Tanggang, Ulu Kinta near here today.

Perak Fire and Rescue director Sayani Saidon said the department received a distress call about the incident at 5 pm.

“Firemen from the Tambun Fire and Rescue Station were deployed to the scene to carry out search and rescue operations.

“However, the victim, K. Santosh, 18, who is believed to have drowned, was found by the Orang Asli from the village,“ he said in a statement today.

According to Sayani, health officials who were at the scene confirmed the victim’s death.

“The body was handed over to the police for further action and the operation ended at 7 pm,“ he added. - Bernama