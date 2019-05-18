Teenage boy found drowned at quarry pond

KLUANG: A 13-year-old boy was found drowned in a quarry pond in Jalan Ayer Hitam-Kluang near Felda Ayer Hitam, near here yesterday.

District Police chief ACP Mohd Abduh Ismail said the body of Aniq Al Imran Yusof, was found by the search and rescue team after an hour the search operation was launched.

“Initial investigations revealed that the victim had gone to the quarry with his brother and three friends at 4.45pm to bathe in the shallow waters there.

“However, the victim, who did not know how to swim, was said to have slipped into a deep part of the pond before drowning,“ he said in a statement.

The body was sent to the Enche Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital here. - Bernama