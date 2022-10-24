Teenage boy found drowned in Tasik Tiga Beradik

PASIR GUDANG: A teenage boy was found drowned while on an outing with five friends in Tasik Tiga Beradik, Seri Alam here this morning.

Operations commander, Sr Asst Fire Supt Saifulbahri Safar said the victim, 15, was found in the lake about 10 feet deep and seven metres from the bank at around 9.57 am.

He said when the team arrived at the location, they learnt that there were two victims had drowned while swimming in the lake.

“The team retrieved the victim, who was then confirmed dead by medical personnel at the location of the incident before he was handed over to the police for further action.

“Another victim had been rescued by the public before the team arrived and had been sent to Sultan Ismail Hospital for further treatment,” he said in a statement today.

Saifulbahri said the teens, four boys and two girls, were schoolmates and had hiked before swimming at the lake. - Bernama